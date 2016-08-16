BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
SAO PAULO Aug 16 Brazil's steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will announce an asset sale over the next 10 days, investor relations director David Salama said on a conference call on Tuesday.
Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Steinbruch said in the same call that CSN, as the company is known, is working on the sale of a "core asset" to improve the capital structure. "We are working to sell even part of a core asset", he said. Steinbruch expects CSN to post profit on the third quarter and expects steel prices to stabilize on the second half of the year. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.