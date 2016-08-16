SAO PAULO Aug 16 Brazil's steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will announce an asset sale over the next 10 days, investor relations director David Salama said on a conference call on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Steinbruch said in the same call that CSN, as the company is known, is working on the sale of a "core asset" to improve the capital structure. "We are working to sell even part of a core asset", he said. Steinbruch expects CSN to post profit on the third quarter and expects steel prices to stabilize on the second half of the year. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)