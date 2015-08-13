SAO PAULO Aug 13 Brazil's CSN on Thursday reported that it swung to a net loss of 614.6 million reais ($176.6 million) in the second quarter as lower demand for iron ore weighed on revenue.

The company, formally known as Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, saw net revenue in its mining division drop by nearly half from a year earlier, while revenue in its steelmaking division remained stable.

The company posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 801 million reais from revenue of 3.687 billion reais.

($1 = 3.48 Brazilian reais)

