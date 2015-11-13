(Recasts to add share performance, comments, details on
earnings throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr
SAO PAULO Nov 13 Shares in Cia Siderúrgica
Nacional SA sank the most in a month on Friday, as management
failed to assuage mounting concerns over a swelling debt burden
at Brazil's second-largest listed maker of flat steel.
Executives led by Chief Executive Officer Benjamin
Steinbruch told investors on a conference call to discuss
third-quarter results that keeping capital spending near current
levels is needed to stay competitive in steelmaking and mining.
CSN, as the company is known, is pushing ahead
with plans to refinance debt, sell assets, but avoid fire-sales,
and raise the price of some flat-steel products. Steinbruch has
likened his choices to "war economy decisions."
Investments planned for next year will add value for
shareholders in the medium term, Steinbruch said.
Net debt rose to a record 6.6 times 12-month trailing
operational earnings last quarter. That is twice CSN's 3.4 net
debt to EBITDA ratio a year earlier. Investors are uneasy about
capital spending and working capital trends, which have further
eroded CSN's already weakened balance sheet, said Leonardo
Correa, an analyst with Banco BTG Pactual.
Dividend payments will resume next year, pending the outcome
of some aspects like asset sales, Steinbruch noted.
Shares extended losses during the call, falling as much as 9
percent to 4.92 reais. The stock has shed 50 percent over the
past six months.
The price on CSN's 7 percent perpetual bond was
unchanged at 45 cents on the dollar on Friday. The bond has
fallen from about 75 cents at the start of the year.
"For now, the case has become very much an event-driven
story, with leverage rising and depending on billions of asset
sales," Correa said.
CSN's net loss reached 532.7 million reais ($140 million)
last quarter, compared with a shortfall of 250.1 million reais a
year ago. The result, however, was smaller than the loss of 709
million reais estimated in a Reuters poll.
More than 20 companies have shown preliminary interest in
Sepetiba Tecon SA, a container terminal operator that CSN
recently put up for sale, Chief Financial Officer Paulo
Caffarelli said on the call.
($1 = 3.8416 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)