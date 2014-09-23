BRIEF-CHL divests activities in parapharmaceutical sector
* Said on Thursday board approved not to continue with the activities in the parapharmaceutical sector via its stake in its affiliated company FarmaCHL Srl
Sept 23 Sidetrade Sa :
* H1 net profit 0.97 million euros versus 1.15 million euros in H1 2013
LONDON, April 28 WPP, the world's largest advertising agency, will cut the amount it pays its chief executive and founder Martin Sorrell to no more than 19 million pounds ($24.6 million) after an investor backlash sparked by previous record payouts.