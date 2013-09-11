* Ackermann is second deputy chairman at Siemens
* Ackermann may surrender post - source
* Move follows resignation from chairman position at Zurich
FRANKFURT, Sept 11 Josef Ackermann, the former
chief executive of Deutsche Bank, will likely step
down from his position as second deputy chairman at Siemens
, a source familiar with the plan said on Wednesday.
The move comes two weeks after the Swiss executive resigned
as chairman of Zurich Insurance following the suicide
of the chief financial officer, and marks a dramatic turn in the
once stellar career of the 65-year-old who until last year who
was one of Europe's most powerful bankers.
Both Siemens and Ackermann's spokesman declined to comment
on Wednesday.
In June Ackermann clashed with fellow Siemens directors
during a tussle over whether to oust Chief Executive Peter
Loescher.
When supervisory board chairman Gerhard Cromme pushed for
Loescher to be removed immediately, Ackermann was among the few
executives on the board to dissent, saying, "Gerhard, you can't
do it this way."
Ackermann is also a member of the nomination and succession
committee at Royal Dutch Shell where he is a
non-executive director, and a director at Investor AB
, an investment company founded by Sweden's Wallenberg
family.