BERLIN May 7 The chief executive of Siemens
said on Wednesday that the German conglomerate would
take its time to study the business of French rival Alstom
before deciding on a formal offer and not be forced
into a bid.
Joe Kaeser told Bloomberg television that he had discussed
the risks and opportunities of a bid for Alstom assets with
German Chancellor Angela Merkel but that a decision to make an
offer would "not be forced on us".
Siemens rival General Electric has offered $16.9
billion for Alstom's energy business. The German firm, after
encouragement from the French government, responded by saying it
was interested in swapping power and rail assets with the French
firm. It has been given four weeks to assess Alstom's business
before making a formal offer.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; editing by Thomas Atkins)