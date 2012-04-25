MUNICH, April 25 German engineering conglomerate
Siemens AG may revamp its Power Transmission business
in response to fierce competition with rivals in Asia, according
to its chief executive.
"The market is under high pricing pressure due to aggressive
competitors from Asia," CEO Peter Loescher said on a conference
call on Wednesday after Siemens reported a two-thirds drop in
second-quarter core profit.
"To secure our strong position in that business in the
future, we will take action consistently and quickly wherever we
see structural challenges," he said, without providing details.
Especially South Korean rivals such as Hyundai Heavy
Industries are posing tough competition for Siemens
in the market for transformers and switch gears.
Loescher also said the global economic environment was still
muted.
(Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Maria Sheahan)