MUNICH/LONDON Oct 31 Siemens is
likely to pick EQT next week to buy its hearing aids
unit for about 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), two sources
familiar with the matter said.
Danish hearing aid maker GN Store Nord was also in
the running.
Private equity firm Permira, which had been interested, is
now out of the race, another source close to the matter said.
Siemens' board is expected to make a decision on the matter
next Wednesday, all three sources said.
Siemens and EQT declined to comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.7966 euro)
