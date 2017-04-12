BERLIN, April 12 A German government spokesman declined to comment on Wednesday on reported talks between Siemens and Canada's Bombardier on combining their rail operations.

Asked if the government was involved, the spokesman told reporters: "The economics department in the chancellory of course follows the business landcape in Germany, as is its job, but I can't make any statement here about concrete cases."

Two people close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that Siemens and Bombardier are in talks.

