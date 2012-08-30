LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - Europe's biggest engineering conglomerate, Siemens, has set the final spread for a two-year and long seven-year bond at mid-swaps minus 10bp and mid-swaps plus 20bp respectively, on the back of a combined order book of around EUR3.25bn.

Siemens, rated Aa3/A+, earlier on Thursday mandated Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale to run the deal, for pricing later in the day.

Through the deal, the company aims to part-fund a EUR3bn share buy-back announced in early August. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing Alex Chambers)