LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - Europe's biggest engineering
conglomerate, Siemens, has set the final spread for a two-year
and long seven-year bond at mid-swaps minus 10bp and mid-swaps
plus 20bp respectively, on the back of a combined order book of
around EUR3.25bn.
Siemens, rated Aa3/A+, earlier on Thursday mandated
Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman
Sachs and Societe Generale to run the deal, for pricing later in
the day.
Through the deal, the company aims to part-fund a EUR3bn
share buy-back announced in early August.
