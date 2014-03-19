* Siemens CEO seeks to lower expectations in strategy
* To announce new strategy for Siemens on May 8
* Siemens to scrap structure of four big units - magazine
MUNICH, March 19 Siemens Chief
Executive Joe Kaeser sought to curb expectations on Wednesday
for his new strategy for the German engineering group, which he
is due to present on May 8.
"Don't expect anything earth-shattering," he said at a
conference.
Kaeser, a conservative former finance chief, has been at the
helm of Siemens since the beginning of August, and investors
have high hopes in his ability to help Siemens regain ground
lost to more profitable competitors such as Switzerland's ABB
and U.S.-based General Electric (GE).
The conglomerate - whose products range from gas turbines to
fast trains and industrial automation software - is seeking to
save 6 billion euros ($8.35 billion) over two years and focus on
its most promising businesses.
It has sought to improve the way it handles big risky
projects, which led to average annual project charges of 700
million euros in recent years, and has sold some non-core
businesses such as its water technology unit.
Earlier on Wednesday, French diagnostics specialist
BioMerieux said it would look at Siemens' microbiology
unit, which sources have told Reuters could go for around $500
million.
Cost cuts and improved project management helped boost
Siemens' core operating profit by 15 percent and raised margins
in its financial first quarter that ended in December. Kaeser
said the current quarter through end-March was going as
expected, without being more specific.
He said he aimed to put Siemens more in tune with its
customers again, make it less bureaucratic and focus on
future-oriented and profitable technologies.
A report by German monthly Manager Magazin on Wednesday
cited supervisory board sources as saying Kaeser planned to
scrap the company's split into four divisions - Energy,
Industry, Healthcare and Infrastructure & Cities.
Siemens declined to comment on the report.
($1 = 0.7188 euros)
