FRANKFURT, July 29 Siemens Chief Executive Peter Loescher plans to fight for his job at Wednesday's supervisory board meeting, a German newspaper said, despite the German industrial group saying at the weekend that it will sack him.

Siemens, Germany's No. 2 company by market value, shocked markets on Thursday when it scrapped its 2014 profit margin targets, its second profit warning this year.

Citing company sources, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said on Monday that Loescher was only willing to resign if Chairman Gerhard Cromme, who hired him six years ago, also quit.

Otherwise, Loescher hoped to pull together the necessary two-thirds majority to prevent being fired even though, boardroom sources told the paper, he had no hope of succeeding.

Siemens declined to comment.

Sueddeutsche Zeitung said people at the company confirmed Cromme, who was ousted as chairman at steelmaker ThyssenKrupp earlier this year, had no intention of leaving.

According to the paper, the only potential replacement as chairman, former Deutsche Bank CEO Joseph Ackermann, had no support among labour delegates who make up half the 20-member Siemens board.

The company said on Saturday its board would pass the decision on Loescher's leaving, four years before his contract ends, at its meeting on Wednesday. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Addtional reporting by Jens Hack; Editing by Louise Ireland)