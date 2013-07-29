FRANKFURT, July 29 Siemens Chief
Executive Peter Loescher plans to fight for his job at
Wednesday's supervisory board meeting, a German newspaper said,
despite the German industrial group saying at the weekend that
it will sack him.
Siemens, Germany's No. 2 company by market value, shocked
markets on Thursday when it scrapped its 2014 profit margin
targets, its second profit warning this year.
Citing company sources, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said on Monday
that Loescher was only willing to resign if Chairman Gerhard
Cromme, who hired him six years ago, also quit.
Otherwise, Loescher hoped to pull together the necessary
two-thirds majority to prevent being fired even though,
boardroom sources told the paper, he had no hope of succeeding.
Siemens declined to comment.
Sueddeutsche Zeitung said people at the company confirmed
Cromme, who was ousted as chairman at steelmaker ThyssenKrupp
earlier this year, had no intention of leaving.
According to the paper, the only potential replacement as
chairman, former Deutsche Bank CEO Joseph Ackermann,
had no support among labour delegates who make up half the
20-member Siemens board.
The company said on Saturday its board would pass the
decision on Loescher's leaving, four years before his contract
ends, at its meeting on Wednesday.
