* Qualcomm Inc signs 3G/4G patent license agreement with Smartron
Aug 5 Cerner Corp, a U.S. provider of healthcare information technology services, said it will buy the assets of Siemens AG's healthcare division for $1.3 billion.
The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015 and will be financed with cash on hand, Cerner said.
The transaction is expected to add 15 cents to adjusted per-share earnings in 2015, the company said. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
April 24NanoCarrier Co Ltd * Says it will invest into Tocagen Inc Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/zfV0hp Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)