BRIEF-Quidel receives the CE mark for its thyretain tbi reporter bioassay
* Quidel receives the CE mark for its thyretain® tbi reporter bioassay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 German conglomerate Siemens AG is interested in making acquisitions to add new industrial software technologies to its product lineup, especially "bolt-on" deals worth a "couple of billion" euros, its chief executive said Wednesday.
"The core focus of Siemens is organic growth with bolt-on acquisition opportunities if they make sense," CEO Peter Loescher told an investor conference in Longboat Key, Florida.
* Quidel receives the CE mark for its thyretain® tbi reporter bioassay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 7 After a successful May test, the Pentagon has upgraded its assessment of its ability to defend the United States against incoming intercontinental ballistic missiles, like the ones North Korea is attempting to develop, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.