FRANKFURT, Sept 23 German engineering
conglomerate Siemens denied a Sunday newspaper report
that its delivery of high-speed trains to German rail operator
Deutsche Bahn faced further delays.
"We will supply eight fully functional trains to Deutsche
Bahn in time for the winter rail schedule," a spokesman for
Siemens said on Sunday.
Bild am Sonntag cited an internal document from Deutsche
Bahn's supervisory board as saying Siemens would deliver the
trains in February.
Deutsche Bahn declined to comment on the report.
Deutsche Bahn was initially due to receive 16 ICE trains
worth a total of about 500 million euros ($649.45 million)in
late 2011. But technicals problems have led to delays, and
Siemens was last expected to delivery eight to 10 of them in
late 2012.
($1 = 0.7699 euros)
