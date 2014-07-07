(Adds company's response)
July 7 Siemens AG is exploring a sale
of its healthcare IT unit to focus on its energy and industrial
businesses, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with
the matter.
The unit, whose systems help manage patient care, could be
worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), one of the
sources said.
Siemens is still evaluating its options and no final
decision has been made, the sources added. (bloom.bg/1vSuiBO)
A spokesman for Siemens declined to comment.
Reuters reported in March that the German engineering
company was considering selling its microbiology business, which
makes tools to detect bacteria and test antibiotics.
French diagnostics specialist BioMerieux had said
it would look at the microbiology unit, which is part of
Siemens' diagnostics division.
Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser is already spinning off
the company's hearing-aids unit, while internally carving out
all of the health-care business to give it operational
independence, Bloomberg said.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Jörn Poltz; Editing by Simon
Jennings)