* Siemens to supply 97 six-megawatt wind turbines
* Turbines to be used for Gode Wind 1 and 2 projects
* Gode represent DONG's biggest investment ever
* Source says Siemens' contract worth about 1 bln euros
(Adds details on Gode wind projects, source on value of
contract)
FRANKFURT/COPENHAGEN, Nov 18 Germany's Siemens
won a contract to supply 97 wind turbines for Danish
utility DONG Energy's Gode offshore wind projects
and service them for five years, the engineering group said on
Monday.
Gode Wind 1 and 2, with a total capacity of 582 megawatts
(MW), will be built about 45 km (28 miles) off Germany's North
Sea coast at a total cost of 2.2 billion euros ($2.96 billion),
making them DONG's biggest investment ever.
A source close to Siemens said just under half of that sum,
or around 1 billion euros, would be spent on the wind turbines
and the five years' worth of maintenance services.
Siemens, which has a backlog of about 5 gigawatts (GW) worth
of offshore orders in its books, will supply 6-MW wind turbines
with a rotor diameter of 154 metres for Gode.
DONG had already said in April that Siemens had obtained an
option to supply an overall 154 offshore wind turbines with a
total capacity of 924 megawatts, which had included Gode Wind 3
as well as Gode Wind 1 and 2.
Siemens is also supplying wind turbines to DONG for its
German project Borkum Riffgrund 1.
Construction on Gode Wind 1 and 2 is due to begin in the
first half of 2015, with commissioning scheduled for the second
half of 2016.
DONG will receive a fixed price per kilowatt hour (kWh) of
electricity produced for the first 10 years of operation from
network operator Tennet, after which it will receive the market
price.
($1 = 0.7421 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Mette Fraende; Editing by Noah
Barkin and Pravin Char)