NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 21 The German industrial
conglomerate Siemens AG is near an agreement to
acquire U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc
for all cash, people familiar with the matter said on
Sunday.
A deal for Dresser-Rand, which has a market capitalization of
more than $6 billion, could come as soon as Monday, some of them
said.
Siemens is expected to pay low- to mid-$80s per share, the
sources said, compared to Dresser-Rand's Friday closing price of
$79.91 which already had been boosted by takeover speculation in
the past several days.
Discussions between the two companies are continuing and
could still fall apart, the sources cautioned, asking not to be
named because the matter is not public. A representative for
Siemens declined to comment and a representative for
Dresser-Rand could not immediately be reached.
Siemens, with its cash takeover bid, has trumped a competing
offer from Swiss pump maker Sulzer AG, which proposed
merging with Dresser-Rand in an all-stock deal, the sources
said.
By acquiring Dresser-Rand, Siemens would get the company's
compressors and turbines serving the oil and gas industry at a
time when a North American drilling boom boosts demand for
energy services and equipment.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York and Sophie Sassard and
Anjuli Davies in London; additional reporting by Edward Taylor
and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt, editing by William Hardy)