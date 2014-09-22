Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
Sept 22 Industrial conglomerate Siemens AG said on Monday it would buy U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc for $7.6 billion, in a move that would significantly boost the German company's oil and gas business in North America.
Reuters reported on Sunday that the companies were nearing a deal. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Diane Craft)
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.