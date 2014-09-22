Sept 22 Industrial conglomerate Siemens AG said on Monday it would buy U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc for $7.6 billion, in a move that would significantly boost the German company's oil and gas business in North America.

Reuters reported on Sunday that the companies were nearing a deal. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Diane Craft)