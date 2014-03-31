FRANKFURT, March 31 European Locomotive Leasing (ELL), a leasing firm with financial backing by buyout group KKR , is ordering up to 50 locomotives from German industrial conglomerate Siemens.

Delivery will start immediately and run until 2016, Siemens said in a statement on Monday.

Financial details of the contract were not provided. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Victoria Bryan)