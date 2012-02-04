FRANKFURT Feb 4 Siemens expects its power generation, transmission and distribution businesses to grow slightly this year as the group targets annual revenue of 100 billion euros ($131 billion) by the middle of the decade, a senior executive said.

"We expect order intake to be of a similar magnitude as in 2011. Our order backlog at 60 billion euros is well-filled and we expect a slight increase in revenue," said Michael Suess, head of Siemens' energy sector, in an interview with business weekly Euro am Sonntag.

"We're confident that our margin will land in the target corridor" of 10 to 15 percent for this financial year, he added, after the company posted a 7.8 percent margin for the first quarter to the end of December.

Suess said the company expected to reach its 100 billion euro group turnover target by the "middle of the decade". ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)