FRANKFURT Feb 4 Siemens
expects its power generation, transmission and distribution
businesses to grow slightly this year as the group targets
annual revenue of 100 billion euros ($131 billion) by the middle
of the decade, a senior executive said.
"We expect order intake to be of a similar magnitude as in
2011. Our order backlog at 60 billion euros is well-filled and
we expect a slight increase in revenue," said Michael Suess,
head of Siemens' energy sector, in an interview with business
weekly Euro am Sonntag.
"We're confident that our margin will land in the target
corridor" of 10 to 15 percent for this financial year, he added,
after the company posted a 7.8 percent margin for the first
quarter to the end of December.
Suess said the company expected to reach its 100 billion
euro group turnover target by the "middle of the decade".
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)