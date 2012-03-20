FRANKFURT, March 20 German industrial
conglomerate Siemens is buying a unit of Scottish oil
service business Expro for 470 million euros ($622 million) to
tap the oil and gas industry's growing demand for underwater
power lines.
The Munich-based company is buying the Connectors and
Measurement Division of Aberdeen-based Expro, expanding its
offering for the industry with sensors, measuring devices and
underwater cable connectors, it said on Tuesday.
With its third takeover in the industry Siemens aims to
supply oil and gas producers with power grids for extraction
facilities at ever greater depth at sea as reserves that are
easily recoverable dwindle and environmental concerns increase.
"This equipment forms a crucial part of the power grid that
Siemens is currently developing for use on the sea bed at depths
of down to 3,000 meters," the German company said.
Siemens expects the market for deep-sea applications to
reach 2 billion euros by 2020 and said they are one of the
fastest-growing segments within the oil and gas industry.
The Expro division's 450 workers generated sales of 90
million euros in 2011 from its locations in the United Kingdom,
Norway, the United States, Brazil and Malaysia.