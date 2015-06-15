FRANKFURT, June 15 Germany's Siemens has won its first managed equipment services order from a Canadian hospital, worth C$154 million ($125 million) over 15 years, it said on Monday.

The industrial group, which is carving out its healthcare business into an independent entity, said it would manage the majority of the medical imaging equipment for Ontario-based William Osler Health System.

The contract involves procuring, replacing and maintaining equipment for radiology and cardiology including ultrasound and X-ray machines made by Siemens and others.

Healthcare is the most profitable business of turbines-to-trains group Siemens, and accounted for about 18 percent of its sales in the last quarter.

