FRANKFURT Dec 21 Siemens will cut as many as 1,200 jobs from its Healthcare workforce worldwide amidst slowing growth in its diagnostics business, Healthcare finance director Michael Sen told a Swiss newspaper on Wednesday.

"In diagnostics, we will cut 6-8 percent jobs from our almost 15,000 positions worldwide," Michael Sen told Finanz und Wirtschaft.

Siemens said last month it would overhaul its Healthcare division within the next two years and had planned expenditures of around 300 million euros ($393 million) in its fiscal year to September 2012.

The division, which last year generated about 17 percent of group revenue, competes with companies such as Philips and General Electric's GE Healthcare.

Sen said in cancer therapy, Siemens has decided to stop making the next generation of linear accelerators, which generate X-rays for medicinal purposes.

As result, a low three-digit number of employees would be affected and would be transferred to other businesses, he added.

Siemens will continue to service equipment it had installed at customers and will remain active in the area of body-imaging for conventional radiation therapy, Sen said.

He said Europe's debt crisis has triggered discussions at Healthcare regarding the extension of payments due for receivables, adding that in the laboratory business, overdue receivables were rising slightly.