BERLIN Nov 6 Siemens is reorganising its healthcare unit as a separate legal entity in Germany and in other countries as part of a move to give it more independence, it said on Thursday.

"As a separately managed business, healthcare will be better able to respond more efficiently to trends and to the expected paradigm shifts in the industry," Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said after reporting third-quarter results.

"We can react as the market demands at any time," Kaeser added in an interview with Reuters Television. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)