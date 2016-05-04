FRANKFURT May 4 German industrial group Siemens rebranded its healthcare business on Wednesday following the unit's carve-out into a separate legal entity that may be a precursor to an independent stock market listing.

The new brand name, "Siemens Healthineers", is intended to underline its pioneering spirit, Siemens said in a statement.

"Healthineers will continue to strengthen its leading portfolio across the medical imaging and laboratory diagnostics business while adding new offerings," it said.

The company said these would include managed services, consulting and digital services as well as further technologies in the growing market for therapeutic and molecular diagnostics.

Siemens earlier reported forecast-beating second-quarter results that included a 5 percent increase in sales at its healthcare unit, driven by the United States and its diagnostic imaging business.

The group wants the healthcare business to be able to stand alone to better weather paradigm shifts in the industry including an increasing focus on consumer technology, and potentially to fund its own acquisitions. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Adrian Croft)