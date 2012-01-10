NEW YORK German engineering group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) said it still sees moderate sales growth in 2012 but its chief financial officer warned that there was no room for error.

CFO Joe Kaeser told Reuters on Tuesday that revenue growth would likely be at the lower end of its projected range of 3-5 percent in 2012.

He said the company expects the first and second quarter to be sluggish but that it anticipated a recovery in the second half of the year.

