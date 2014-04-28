Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Siemens Ltd (SIEM.NS) gain 2 percent after the domestic unit of Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) posted January-March operating margins that beat some analyst estimates.

Siemens Ltd posted quarterly operating margin of 6.9 percent, the company filing on Friday showed. This compares with analyst estimates of 4-4.5 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)