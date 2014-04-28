Wall Street opens higher as govt shutdown averted
Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Siemens Ltd (SIEM.NS) gain 2 percent after the domestic unit of Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) posted January-March operating margins that beat some analyst estimates.
Siemens Ltd posted quarterly operating margin of 6.9 percent, the company filing on Friday showed. This compares with analyst estimates of 4-4.5 percent.
LONDON Oil edged below $52 a barrel on Monday as rising crude output and drilling in the United States countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut.