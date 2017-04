Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Siemens Ltd (SIEM.NS) gain 1.24 percent. The company reported more than two-fold increase in its September quarter net profit.

Margin improvement is seen across all business verticals on a sequential basis, Motilal Oswal Securities said.

"Operational performance was in line with expectations and adjusted net profit stands above the estimates," it said.

