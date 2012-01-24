FRANKFURT Jan 24 German conglomerate Siemens reported a 23 percent decline in its first-quarter operating profit on Tuesday as Europe's debt woes took a toll on its business.

Profit from its main businesses -- industry, energy, healthcare and infrastructure -- fell 23 percent to 1.601 billion euros ($2.09 billion), missing the lowest estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The average estimate was 2.097 billion euros, up 0.4 percent from the year-earlier figure of 2.088 billion. The lowest estimate was 1.933 billion.

For the quarter to Dec. 31, Siemens booked charges of around 344 million euros for its power transmission and transportation businesses as well as for restructuring costs to realign healthcare.

($1 = 0.7665 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)