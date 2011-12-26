FRANKFURT Dec 26 The head of German
industrial conglomerate Siemens said the economy
outside the financial sector was in better shape than many
feared.
"The real economy is in a more robust shape than the
headlines from the financial world would make us believe,"
Siemens Chief Executive Peter Loescher told German newspaper Der
Tagesspiegel in an interview to be published on Tuesday.
"One danger is evident, namely that of a credit crunch. The
European Central Bank, however, has just shown again that it is
very vigilant in that respect and also able to act," he said
according to the interview, which was made available to Reuters
on Monday.
The European Central Bank last week pumped almost half a
trillion euros into the financial system by issuing three-year
loans to banks for the first time. As a result, liquidity levels
in the euro money market soared to an all-time high on
Friday.
Munich-based Siemens, a maker of products ranging from fast
trains and gas turbines to lightbulbs and hearing aids, warned
last month that the economic environment continued to be "highly
volatile and difficult to assess".
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Jane Baird)