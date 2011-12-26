FRANKFURT Dec 26 The head of German industrial conglomerate Siemens said the economy outside the financial sector was in better shape than many feared.

"The real economy is in a more robust shape than the headlines from the financial world would make us believe," Siemens Chief Executive Peter Loescher told German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel in an interview to be published on Tuesday.

"One danger is evident, namely that of a credit crunch. The European Central Bank, however, has just shown again that it is very vigilant in that respect and also able to act," he said according to the interview, which was made available to Reuters on Monday.

The European Central Bank last week pumped almost half a trillion euros into the financial system by issuing three-year loans to banks for the first time. As a result, liquidity levels in the euro money market soared to an all-time high on Friday.

Munich-based Siemens, a maker of products ranging from fast trains and gas turbines to lightbulbs and hearing aids, warned last month that the economic environment continued to be "highly volatile and difficult to assess". (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Jane Baird)