FRANKFURT, Jan 10 German engineer Siemens
said it would struggle to reach its full-year targets
because the volatile global economy is forcing its clients to
cut spending, German news website The Wall Street Journal
Deutschland reported.
Chief Financial Officer Joe Kaeser said on Tuesday it would
require "tough work" to meet the company's outlook, adding "our
guidance is very ambitious."
"It certainly has not gotten easier to achieve our goals
since we released them. The headwinds have become stronger."
"When our customers invest less, we get fewer new orders,"
he said in an interview, adding he expected Siemens to feel the
impact in the first and second quarter of its fiscal year.
Siemens has so far said it sees profit from continuing
operations for its 2011/2012 year to September flat at 7.01
billion euros ($8.9 billion), excluding a 1 billion euro
positive effect related to the exit from a nuclear power joint
venture with French group Areva.
Shares in Siemens, a bellwether for the euro zone's largest
economy, fell 2.1 percent to 74.15 euros by 0858 GMT, while
Germany's blue-chip index was up 1.3 percent.
"It is really early in the year for Siemens to say that the
profit forecast is very hard to reach," DZ Bank analyst Karsten
Oblinger said.
Also on Tuesday, peer Philips Electronics
warned fourth-quarter results would be disappointing as it books
charges for inventory it can't shift in weak European markets.
Europe's economy and the global financial system have been
rattled by a debt crisis that has yet to be resolved, and there
are increasing worries that emerging markets such as China,
Brazil and Russia -- once the growth engines for the world's
economy -- are facing a significant slow-down.
Kaeser said nonetheless that emerging markets as well as the
United States could prompt a dynamic rebound of the global
economy in the second half of this year.
Europe's biggest engineering conglomerate has four main
business sectors -- energy, industry, healthcare and
infrastructure and cities -- and makes products ranging from
fast trains and gas turbines to light bulbs and hearing aids.
It has said it sees growth in the energy sector slowing in
fiscal 2012 and 2013, with continued pressure on prices in the
wind market.