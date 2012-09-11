Sept 11 German engineering conglomerate Siemens
AG is selling a 1.2 percent stake in its Indian unit
Siemens Ltd in a deal that is expected to raise up to
$50 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
Nearly 4 million shares of Siemens India unit, in which the
parent has a 75 percent stake, are being sold to investors in
the price band of 649.15 rupees to 698 rupees a share, according
to the term sheet.
The stock ended at 698 rupees on Tuesday. Siemens AG's total
stake in its Indian unit is valued at $3.2 billion at the
current market price.
The share offering was launched on Tuesday and is expected
to be completed by Wednesday, the term sheet said, adding HSBC
was advising the company on the deal.
A spokesman for Siemens' India unit could not immediately be
reached by Reuters for a comment.
($1=55.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Writing by
Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
(sumeet.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807068; Reuters
Messaging: sumeet.chatterjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)