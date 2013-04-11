* Siemens Industry CEO still sees long-term growth in China
* Says U.S. "bumpy" but growth driven by shale gas boom
* Siemens Industry to contribute 1.1 bln euros of savings
FRANKFURT, April 11 Germany's Siemens AG
said while Chinese industrial demand seemed to be
stabilising it did not expect a notable recovery in the next two
quarters.
"China is not and probably will not be an area of strength
for the next quarters," Siegfried Russwurm, chief executive of
Siemens' Industry business, said at an investor event on
Thursday.
"But we are convinced that in the long run China is the
place to be," he said.
Slowing growth in China, euro zone recession and a muted
recovery in the United States prompted Siemens last year to
announce a push to save 6 billion euros ($7.9 billion) over two
years.
The company, whose competitors include General Electric Co
, ABB Ltd and Schneider Electric SA,
said the Industry business would contribute 1.1 billion euros of
savings, through measures such as cutting procurement costs and
shutting or selling some businesses, affecting thousands of
jobs.
For instance, it is slashing 1,700 jobs by changing its
sales structure, 500 jobs at its headquarters, 500 by selling a
foundry in eastern Germany and 1,000 by scaling back its solar
inverters business.
With its savings programme, Siemens aims to improve its
margin on core operating profit to at least 12 percent from 9.5
percent last year. The Industry business is to improve its
margin to at least 14 percent from 12 percent.
Siemens said the U.S. market, which accounts for just over a
fifth of group sales, was "a bit bumpy" but would be robust in
the longer term, thanks to a boom in shale gas extraction that
has pushed down energy prices and is driving investments in the
manufacturing sector.
"Multinational companies don't want to miss the opportunity,
they are investing in the United States. So in the long run the
climate is good," Russwurm said.