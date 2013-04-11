FRANKFURT, April 11 Germany's Siemens said industrial markets in China seemed to be stabilising even if expectations for future growth of the Asian market were still "less enthusiastic" than in the past.

In the United States, visibility on future growth is limited, Siemens said in a presentation published on its website for a Capital Markets Day of its Industry business.

It added that U.S. industrial growth was being fuelled by the boom of shale gas extraction.