* Contributed 23 pct of 2012 group revenue but 5 pct of
profit
* Expects 2014 EBITDA margin at low end of 8-12 pct range
* Business to be driven by projects in Britain and Germany
FRANKFURT, Dec 5 Siemens' troubled
Infrastructure & Cities (I&C) business will take a more
selective approach to new projects to boost profitability, the
head of the division said on Thursday.
The stricter policy comes after speculation, brushed off by
new Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser, that the German
engineering group might dismantle I&C after its performance fell
well short of expectations, hit by restructuring costs and
charges related to the delayed delivery of high-speed trains.
I&C generated about 17 billion euros of revenue in 2012,
accounting for 23 percent of group sales but only 5 percent of
group profit.
In the financial year to Sept. 30 its margin on earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was
3.7 percent, making it the least profitable of Siemens' four
main businesses, behind Industry, Energy and Healthcare.
In the current financial year, however, I&C is expected to
reach the low end of its 8-12 percent target margin, I&C chief
Roland Busch told investors at a capital markets day on
Thursday.
Busch said that profitability would be driven by large
projects in Britain and Germany, along with a tighter management
review process for critical projects.
Last year the division turned down more than 5 billion euros
($6.8 billion) in orders because they were considered too risky,
I&C finance chief Hannes Apitzsch said.
Total order intake for the year was 21.9 billion euros, up
from 17.1 billion euros in 2012.
The I&C operation was set up by Kaeser's predecessor Peter
Loescher in 2011, grouping businesses making products from
security systems to high-speed trains and power distribution
systems to benefit from rapid global urbanisation.
($1 = 0.7377 euros)
