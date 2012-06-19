MUNICH, June 19 Siemens could shut transformer factories after announcing plans to cut jobs at its plants in Germany, management board member Brigitte Ederer said on Tuesday.

"We will have to examine whether it is enough to just reduce capacity," Ederer, who oversees personnel on the board, told reporters at an event in Munich, adding there was no decision yet on any site closures.

Siemens said last month it would cut about 500 of the 1,600 jobs at its three German transformer factories in Nuremberg, Kirchheim/Teck and Dresden by the autumn of 2014.

It said at the time that there was overcapacity of 30-40 percent in the market, and prices have declined by 12 percent over the past three years. The price decline is expected to continue at the same pace until 2015, it said.

Ederer said orders in the short-cycle business of industrial automation were holding up, especially thanks to the German car industry. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Maria Sheahan)