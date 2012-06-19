MUNICH, June 19 Siemens could shut
transformer factories after announcing plans to cut jobs at its
plants in Germany, management board member Brigitte Ederer said
on Tuesday.
"We will have to examine whether it is enough to just reduce
capacity," Ederer, who oversees personnel on the board, told
reporters at an event in Munich, adding there was no decision
yet on any site closures.
Siemens said last month it would cut about 500 of the 1,600
jobs at its three German transformer factories in Nuremberg,
Kirchheim/Teck and Dresden by the autumn of 2014.
It said at the time that there was overcapacity of 30-40
percent in the market, and prices have declined by 12 percent
over the past three years. The price decline is expected to
continue at the same pace until 2015, it said.
Ederer said orders in the short-cycle business of industrial
automation were holding up, especially thanks to the German car
industry.
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Maria Sheahan)