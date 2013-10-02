FRANKFURT Oct 2 German engineer Siemens
has secured a $3 billion revolving credit facility to
replace a previous arrangement which expired last month, the
company said on Wednesday.
Europe's biggest engineering firm said it had received more
than $5.7 billion in commitments. "Due to this huge
oversubscription banks' commitments were significantly scaled
back," it said.
The facility has a tenor of five years with two one-year
extension options. It replaces the company's $4 billion facility
from 2006, which expired in August 2013.
Siemens will pay a margin of 20 basis points (bps) over
LIBOR on the new financing, below the 30 bps it pays on a 4
billion euro ($5.3 billion) facility arranged in April last
year.
Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and JP
Morgan acted as coordinators and active bookrunners.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Mark Potter)