* Board meets this weekend to discuss management - sources
* Emergency meetings follow Siemens abandoning profit goal
* CEO Loescher says won't give up quickly
* Kaeser, Cromme, Russwurm seen as possible successors-media
* Shares turn positive, rise as much as 2.4 percent
(Recasts, adds CEO comments, media report on succession,
closing share price)
By Jens Hack and Maria Sheahan
MUNICH, July 26 Members of Siemens'
supervisory board will meet at the weekend to discuss the future
of the German engineering group's management, two people
familiar with the matter said on Friday, a day after the firm
abandoned its 2014 profit target.
There was some respite for Chief Executive Peter Loescher on
financial markets, with shares in one of Europe's biggest
industrial producers rising 1.4 percent after sinking around 8
percent on the profit warning a day earlier.
But with concern among financial investors growing about
Loescher's ability to turn around one of Europe's biggest
industrial producers, sources told Reuters that supervisory
board members representing workers and shareholders had called
separate emergency meetings for this weekend.
The agenda for both meetings - which come ahead of a joint
meeting scheduled for Wednesday, a day before the company
releases third-quarter results - includes an item on "the future
composition of management", one of the sources said.
Siemens' supervisory board has 20 members and, as is
customary in Germany, half of them represent the interests of
workers and the other half those of shareholders in one of
Germany's three biggest companies by market value.
"I'm facing headwinds now, but it's never been like me to
give up or strike the sails quickly," Loescher told German daily
Sueddeutsche Zeitung in a preview of an interview due to run on
Saturday.
Loescher has faced criticism for being too slow to react to
the global economic downturn, and his credibility has been
undermined by a string of profit warnings as management
over-estimated the speed of economic recovery.
A symbol of Germany's industrial backbone and the high
added-value economic model that makes it the envy of the rest of
Europe, Siemens is suffering from the stuttering global demand
that saw German exports fall the most since late 2009 in May.
But while that substantially reflects the problems of the
rest of the euro zone and a slowdown in China, some of Siemens'
competitors seem to be showing improvement where the German firm
is not.
General Electric last week unveiled a surprise jump
in its backlog of orders for locomotives, X-ray machines and
scores of other products, and Dutch rival Philips has
reported robust orders for ultrasound and scanning products.
FAILING TO DELIVER
Loescher last year launched a programme to save 6 billion
euros ($8 billion) over two years. But Siemens, whose products
range from gas turbines to fast trains and hearing aids, has so
far failed to make the progress Loescher promised.
On Thursday, the company said in a very brief statement it
no longer expected to reach a target of raising its core
operating profit margin to at least 12 percent from 9.5 percent
by 2014.
"We have to face the tough reality of a weak global economy,
especially in Siemens' important core markets, and realise that
the 12 percent is not reachable from today's point of view,"
Loescher said in the interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
Siemens is scheduled to release third-quarter results on
Thursday, and analysts expect Loescher to elaborate at that time
on what prompted the company to scrap its margin target.
German media are speculating on who could replace Loescher
if push came to shove. Magazine Manager Magazin said that
shareholder representatives favour Siegfried Russwurm, chief
executive of Siemens' bread-and-butter Industry business.
Newspaper Die Welt said one option was to name finance chief
Joe Kaeser as CEO, while another was for supervisory board
Chairman Gerhard Cromme, who brought Loescher to Siemens six
years ago, to take the helm on an interim basis.
Another possibility is that CFO Kaeser and Russwurm could
share the job as co-CEOs, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by
Patrick Graham)