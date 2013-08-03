FRANKFURT Aug 4 Joe Kaeser, the new chief
executive of German engineering group Siemens, told a
newspaper he played no role in the ousting of his predecessor
Peter Loescher.
Loescher was dumped in a boardroom battle after the company
issued its second profit warning of the year last week. Kaeser,
previously finance chief at Siemens, became the company's new
CEO on Thursday.
"I worked very well with Mr. Loescher and was not involved
in his replacement," German daily Nuernberger Nachrichten quoted
Kaeser as saying in an excerpt of an interview to be published
on Monday.
There have been persistent rumours over the past year that
Kaeser had his eye on Loescher's job and that there was
considerably friction between the two managers, though both have
repeatedly said they worked well together.
"Much has been written about untruths, rumours and
speculation. The fact is that the supervisory board had to
decide whether my predecessor should remain in office, and if
not, who should succeed him. Those are two completely separate
processes," Kaeser told Nuernberger Nachrichten in his first
interview after being named CEO.
Loescher came under pressure after years of breakneck
expansion and forays into new businesses, including an ill-fated
detour into solar energy, left Siemens lagging rivals such as
General Electric in terms of profitability.
Kaeser reiterated that he aims for Siemens to close the gap
with competitors by focusing on the company's core competencies.
For instance, he saw opportunities for Siemens in the oil
and gas industry's demand for pumps used for hydraulic
fracturing, in ensuring uninterrupted electricity and cooling
supply for server farms or in a growing electro-mobility market.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)