* Imaging head Montag to take over healthcare from Requardt
* Power and gas CEO Fischer to leave company this weekend
* Lisa Davis to take over power and gas in acting capacity
MUNICH, Germany, Jan 26 German industrial group
Siemens announced a major reshuffle of its management
board on Monday, appointing a new team to run its healthcare
business and saying the chief of its struggling power and gas
unit would leave this week.
Bernd Montag, currently head of imaging and therapy systems
at healthcare, will replace Hermann Requardt as chief executive
of the healthcare business, which Siemens is hiving off into an
independent legal entity, Siemens said.
It also named Michael Sen finance chief and Michael
Reitermann as a third executive board member for the unit,
saying this team - all internal candidates - would lead
healthcare through the transition.
"I have the greatest respect for Mr Requardt's decision to
make way for a generation change," said Chief Executive Joe
Kaeser, who is reshaping the company after taking over in a 2013
boardroom coup.
Siemens also said power and gas CEO Roland Fischer would
leave the company at the end of January at his own request, and
Lisa Davis, a group management board member with responsibility
for other energy businesses, would take over in an acting
capacity.
Another weak quarter of results for Siemens' power and gas
division, which is suffering from global overcapacity and price
pressure in turbines, is expected to drag on Siemens' overall
results to be reported on Tuesday.
Siemens recruited Davis from Shell last year to lead
a push into the U.S. shale oil and gas market, including the
integration of its planned $7.6 billion acquisition of oilfield
equipment maker Dresser-Rand.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan and
Dominic Evans)