MUNICH, Germany Jan 26 German industrial group
Siemens announced a major reshuffle of its management
board on Monday, appointing a new head of its healthcare
business and saying the chief of its struggling power and gas
business would leave.
Bernd Montag will replace Hermann Requardt as chief
executive of healthcare, which Siemens is hiving off into an
independent legal entity, Siemens said, also naming a new
finance chief and a third executive board member for the unit.
Siemens said power and gas CEO Roland Fischer would leave
the company at the end of January at his own request, and Lisa
Davis, a group management board member with responsibility for
other energy businesses, would take over in an acting capacity.
