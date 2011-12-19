* Stanley McChyrstal to head new Siemens unit
* Unit aims to win U.S. government contracts
* ex-Army Lieutenant, ex-execs of Lockheed, GE also to join
FRANKFURT, Dec 19 Germany's Siemens
named Stanley McChrystal, a former commander of U.S.
forces in Afghanistan, to head a new unit aimed at winning U.S.
government contracts.
The appointment of McChrystal, who was fired by President
Barack Obama last year after he made disparaging remarks in a
magazine interview, comes at a time when Siemens is eager to
improve relations with Washington D.C. following a bribery
scandal settled in 2008.
McChrystal, a retired four-star general in the United States
Army, will become chairman of the board of directors at Siemens
Government Technologies, Siemens said in a statement on Monday.
He will be joined by former U.S. Army Lieutenant General
John Sylvester and retired Lockheed Martin and General
Electric executive Robert Coutts, who will serve as board
members, Siemens said.
Obama fired McChrystal, then commander of U.S. and NATO
forces in Afghanistan, in July 2010 over remarks he and his
aides made in a Rolling Stone magazine article that disparaged
the president and other civilian leaders.
The United States is Siemens' biggest single market,
accounting for almost 20 percent of group revenue in the
company's last fiscal year.
Its image there was tarnished by a U.S. investigation of
allegations that for years it paid bribes to win contracts,
which ended in a $1.4 billion settlement with U.S. and German
authorities in 2008 and prompted its CEO to step down.
Three years later, the past is still coming back to haunt
Siemens. Last week, U.S. prosecutors charged eight former
Siemens executives with paying $100 million in bribes for more
than a decade to officials in Argentina to help win a $1 billion
contract to produce national identity cards.
The company set up Siemens Government Technologies -- based
on an existing business called Siemens Government Services --
this year to win federal military and civilian contracts.
Its products include security systems based on face
recognition from closed circuit television or iris-scans as well
as data networks, power plant and transmission equipment,
competing with General Electric.