FRANKFURT Oct 13 Siemens' head of
high-speed and regional trains, Juergen Wilder, will take over
Deutsche Bahn's struggling rail freight arm from Dec. 1, the
state-owned rail operator said on Tuesday, confirming a Reuters
report.
Deutsche Bahn's loss-making freight unit, DB
Schenker Rail, is restructuring to combat fierce competition
from direct rivals and other forms of transportation that have
profited from lower fuel prices.
"Juergen Wilder is an internationally recognised rail expert
and we are pleased that he will bring DB Schenker Rail and its
European network back on track to success over the next few
years," Berthold Huber, Deutsche Bahn management board member
for Traffic and Transport, said in a statement.
People familiar with the matter had flagged the management
change to Reuters on Monday.
Wilder became head of the Siemens business in 2013 and
started to turn around the business after supplies of high-speed
ICE trains to Deutsche Bahn were delayed for years, causing
hundreds of millions of euros in project charges.
At Deutsche Bahn, he will replace Alexander Hedderich, who
left the company at the end of August after 16 years at the
company.
