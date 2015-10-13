FRANKFURT Oct 13 Siemens' head of high-speed and regional trains, Juergen Wilder, will take over Deutsche Bahn's struggling rail freight arm from Dec. 1, the state-owned rail operator said on Tuesday, confirming a Reuters report.

Deutsche Bahn's loss-making freight unit, DB Schenker Rail, is restructuring to combat fierce competition from direct rivals and other forms of transportation that have profited from lower fuel prices.

"Juergen Wilder is an internationally recognised rail expert and we are pleased that he will bring DB Schenker Rail and its European network back on track to success over the next few years," Berthold Huber, Deutsche Bahn management board member for Traffic and Transport, said in a statement.

People familiar with the matter had flagged the management change to Reuters on Monday.

Wilder became head of the Siemens business in 2013 and started to turn around the business after supplies of high-speed ICE trains to Deutsche Bahn were delayed for years, causing hundreds of millions of euros in project charges.

At Deutsche Bahn, he will replace Alexander Hedderich, who left the company at the end of August after 16 years at the company. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)