MUNICH Feb 3 Siemens is on the look out for a new Chief Executive for its mobile phone network equipment joint venture unit Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) , Siemens supervisory board member Sibylle Wankel said on Friday.

Wankel, who represents the IG metall trade union on the supervisory board of the German engineering conglomerate, said that Siemens finance director Joe Kaeser has been looking around for an alternative to the current CEO Rajeev Suri.

Siemens and NSN declined comment. Nokia could not immediately be reached for comment.

NSN is a 50-50 joint venture with partner Nokia and has announced last week it would cut about 2,900 of a total 9,100 jobs in Germany, mostly by the end of this year. (Reporting By Jens Hack; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach)