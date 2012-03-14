BRUSSELS, March 14 Germany's Siemens
has offered commitments to the European Commission in
an anti-trust case over a nuclear power joint venture with Areva
of France, the EU's competition regulator said.
Until October, Siemens will not acquire or hold more than 10
percent of the capital or voting shares of an entity carrying
out activities included in a list of nuclear power generation
products and services drawn up by the regulators.
"The parties commit to allow Siemens to compete against
Areva NP, without any restriction, as from the date at which
Siemens lost joint control over Areva NP," the European
Commission said in a statement in the bloc's official journal.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore, Barbara Lewis)