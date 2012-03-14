* Case covers non-compete agreement in nuclear joint venture
(Adds further detail)
BRUSSELS, March 14 Germany's Siemens
and France's Areva have offered
commitments to the European Commission in an anti-trust case
over their former nuclear power joint venture, the EU's
competition regulator said.
The case concerns a non-compete clause signed by the two
firms as part of joint venture Areva NP - formed in 2001 - which
still applied after Siemens quit the venture in 2009.
"The parties commit to allow Siemens to compete against
Areva NP, without any restriction, as from the date at which
Siemens lost joint control over Areva NP," the European
Commission said in a statement in the bloc's official journal.
The non-compete clause would still cover Areva NP core
products and services including nuclear fuel assemblies and for
a period of three years after Siemens left the joint venture, it
added.
The Commission has asked for feedback from other market
participants on whether the proposed commitments are enough to
allay any competition concerns.
"If the market test confirms that the proposed commitments
remedy the competition concerns, the Commission may adopt a
decision... making the commitments legally binding on Siemens
and Areva," the Commission said.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore and Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex
Merrifield)