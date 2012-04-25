FRANKFURT, April 25 Siemens AG
expects its new order intake to improve in the second half of
its fiscal year compared with the first half, Chief Financial
Officer Joe Kaeser said.
"There are some major projects that have already been
negotiated but not yet booked as new orders," he told
journalists during a conference call.
Siemens earlier reported a two thirds drop in quarterly core
net profit for the fiscal second quarter to 1.05 billion euros
($1.39 billion), just above consensus.
Group new orders slumped by 13 percent to 17.88 billion
euros, missing a consensus forecast of 20.14 billion, as Siemens
received fewer big contracts in Germany, India and China.
($1 = 0.7574 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)