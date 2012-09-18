FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Siemens' light
bulb unit, Osram, has booked a nearly 100 million euro ($130
million) writedown on a company it bought last year, part of
Osram's efforts to clean up its balance sheet ahead of its
spin-off next year, according to a German newspaper.
Financial Times Deutschland, citing Osram sources, said in a
report to be published on Wednesday the writedown, made in June,
reflected a one-third reduction of the acquisition price of
Siteco Lighting, a German supplier of luminaires and lighting
systems for urban infrastructures.
Osram was not immediately available to comment on the
newspaper's report. The newspaper said Osram and Siemens
declined comment.
Osram said in March last year that it was buying Siteco as
part of its expansion in the light-emitting diodes (LEDs)
market.
Surplus capacity in Asia and sliding prices have meanwhile
depressed the values of many LED players worldwide.
Siemens said in July that it would spin off Osram in the
European spring of next year.
($1 = 0.7660 euros)
(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach and Joern Poltz)