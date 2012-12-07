FRANKFURT Dec 7 German lightbulb maker Osram, which is being spun off from Siemens in the spring, said it expects restructuring costs to cause a full-year loss in 2013, though the loss will be smaller than in 2012.

The firm, the world's No.2 lighting company after Philips , announced last week that it will cut another 4,700 jobs, or 12 percent of its workforce, and sell factories to save 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion) over three years.

Siemens plans to give 80.5 percent of Osram to its shareholders, keeping 17 percent of the business, which has a book value of 2.32 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7700 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)