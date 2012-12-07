FRANKFURT Dec 7 German lightbulb maker Osram,
which is being spun off from Siemens in the spring,
said it expects restructuring costs to cause a full-year loss in
2013, though the loss will be smaller than in 2012.
The firm, the world's No.2 lighting company after Philips
, announced last week that it will cut another 4,700
jobs, or 12 percent of its workforce, and sell factories to save
1 billion euros ($1.30 billion) over three years.
Siemens plans to give 80.5 percent of Osram to its
shareholders, keeping 17 percent of the business, which has a
book value of 2.32 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7700 euros)
